Big Dakota Conference records broke

WINNER – Two Chamberlain Cubs set new individual records at the Big Dakota Conference Track Meet held in Winner on Tues., April 18. Ella Byers set the girls 800 meter run record with a time of 2:23.73. The old record was held by Lottie Grimshaw of Todd County who ran in 2012 with a time of 2:29.94. Tiegen Priebe broke his brother Hudson's record. In 2012, Hudson set the record at 20'11”. Tiegen's jump was at 22' ½ inch.

Byers won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:03.61. She took second place in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:01.00. Mady Handel claimed first place in both the discus and shot put. Her distance in the shot put was 33-06 feet, and she threw the discus 104-01 feet.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/