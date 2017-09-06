Caldwell is the medalist at Chamberlain Invite

Cameron Caldwell shot a par 72 for eighteen holes of golf at the Chamberlain Invite Tournament that was held on Thurs., Aug. 31, at the Chamberlain Country Club. Six other teams, including Mitchell, Pierre W, Pierre G,Winner, Todd Co., and St. Francis, participated with 31 varsity golfers, 23 JV golfers, and three middle school golfers.

On the varsity level, Caldwell won the first place medal. Drayton Priebe was fourth firing a 79. Carter Feltman finished sixth with a round of 86. Elye Whitemouse handed in a score of 102 for fourteenth place. Max Kelsey completed his round with a 110.

