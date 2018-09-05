Caldwell tops all golfers at home meet

The Chamberlain Cubs hosted a golf tournament at the Chamberlain Country Club on Thurs., Aug. 30. Eight teams participated in the tournament with 36 Varsity golfers and 22 JV golfers. Cameron Caldwell captured the Varsity medalist honors firing a round of 76, (41-35). Drayton Priebe finished second with a 77 (39-38).

The team title went to Mobridge- Pollock with 355 strokes. Chamberlain finished in second place with 369 strokes. Mitchell was third tallying 398 strokes. Fourth place was captured by Todd County with a 418, and Pierre G ended up fifth with 426 strokes.

