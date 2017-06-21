Chamberlain’s third annual Glow for Dough Run/Walk will take place this Friday, as part of River City Friday Nights on Main Street. Event organizers are encouraging participants to “get dressed up and be as ‘glowy’ as they can be,” wearing costumes and face or body paint, according to Deah (DeBoer) Killion.

To help with that effort, the event committee—Killion, along with friends Chantell Kriel and Sheena Larsen—will sell glow sticks, bubbles and other fun items at a booth during RCFN, starting at 6 p.m. Registration for the run/walk begins at 8:30 p.m., and the event starts at 9:30 p.m. The $35 adult registration fee includes one glow item and a drink ticket, redeemable at Silver Dollar Bar. Children under the age of 13 can register for $15. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, while supplies last.

