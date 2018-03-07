Chamberlain AAU wrestlers compete at District 5 Tournament

Chamberlain AAU wrestlers competed at the .District 5 Tournament in Plankinton Sat., March 3. Those placing from first through eighth move on to the Region Tournment set for Sat., March 10 in Mitchell.

Canyon Burkard Hwt 1st place Desmerius McGhee 104# midget 1st place QuAuna McGhee 100# novice 1st place Axel Steele 57# tot 5th place K ylah Biggins 65# girls 3/5 grade 1st place Chevy Fees 67# midget 2nd place