Chamberlain Cubs prepare for track season

Although the weather is not cooperating, the Chamberlain athletes are gearing up for the 2018 track season. There are 19 returning letter winners, 10 girls and 9 boys, working out indoors during inclement weather. On some days, you may see them running along King Street or down a country road. They are conditioning for their first competition at the DWU Indoor Invitational on March 27, followed by the SDSU Indoor meet on April 2.

Head Coach Renee Long, will be assisted by Holly Evans, Valerie Nelson, and Gary Winter. New to the crew will be throwing coach, Bill Kurtz.

