Chamberlain hosts third annual River City Rumble

Duals with Milbank and Douglas

The Cubs wrestling team took to the mats last Friday to battle the Milbank Bulldogs and the Douglas Patriots in a dual prior to the home invitational tournament.

The team wrestled Milbank first and came away with a 52-12 win.

The Cubs started of the dual with five straight wins in the form of three wins and two pins. Gabe Skustad, Cody Skustad, and Dilen Anderson had decisions for the Cubs. Max Donovan and Collin Powell earned pins for the team. Noah Hutmacher had an exciting match coming out on the losing end 15-10 but really getting the crowd into the match. Hunter Foltz and Jett Evans earned decisions for the Cubs with hard fought victories. Wyatt Powers took a forfeit at 160 to extend the lead. Jasiah Thompson lost by fall to a tough opponent. Kordel Chmela earned

