Chamberlain hosts third annual River City Rumble

The Miller Rustlers (9-2) came to the Chamberlain Armory on Thurs., Jan.18, to defend their top ranking in Region 6. The Cubs battled throughout the game, but fell to the Rustlers in the end, 66-56. Two Cubs' players were in double figures. Riggs Priebe had 20 points, and Louie Running Horse tallied 11 points.

The Cubs fell behind the Rustlers early in the opening quarter but pulled to within four points when the buzzer sounded. Scoring in the second quarter was much like the scoring in the first period, but Miller had the lead, 34-26. Chamberlain outscored the Rustlers in the third period by three points. The team came close to taking the lead a couple of times, but Miller continued to hold the lead throughout the second half. R. Priebe scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, but the Rustlers collected another win by defeating the Cubs, 66-56.

