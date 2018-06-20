Chamberlain Legion Team Split Doubleheader

The Chamberlain Legion team entertained the Wessington Springs Legion team on Monday, June 11, at Greig Field. Wessington Springs claimed the first game by a score of 6-2, and Chamberlain won the second contest, 8-3.

Wessington Springs defeated Chamberlain by out-hitting the home team ten hits to five. For Chamberlain, Remington Rossow led the team with two hits. Marc Schwenk, Max Donovan, and Ruger Forester added one hit each with Forester having an RBI.

