Chamberlain Majors Team 1 win Championship

The Chamberlain Majors Team 1 won the I-90 Pool Play End of the Year League Tournament Saturday, June 30 at home. Team members include; l-r, front: Sandler Wiekamp, Ghavin Bies, Dakota Munger, William Hanzlik, Chase Hopkins, Eli Donovan, Sam Byers; Back row: Coach Craig Wiekamp, Kyle Hawk, Canyon Burkard, Raydin Haak, Sawyer Donovan, Conner Hickey, Cruz Soulek, Coach Marshall Munger. The Majors will send a team to the State Tournament July 13-15 at Madison. The Rookies played their end of the season games in Platte Thursday, and the Minors played Friday in Plankinton.

