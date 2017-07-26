Chamberlain Mallards fall to the Miller Outlaws, 6-1

MILLER – The opening round for the District 3B amateur baseball tournaments took place on Sat., July 22 in Miller.

The number 3 seed, Chamberlain Mallards, lost to the number four seed, Miller Outlaws.

Chamberlain had just three hits against Cody Cotton who pitched the entire game. Mike Schwartz and Zach Zimprich each had a double and Schwartz led the team with two hits and and RBI. Zimprich pitched the complete game for the Mallards, allowing six runs, 16 hits, and he struck out five batters.

