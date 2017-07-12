Chamberlain players join Lyman Teeners team

Top: Playing for the Lyman VFW Teeners team are; back row l – r: Coach Cade Johnson, Coach Levi Brakke, Cole Hickey, Grant Chester, Brenden Estes, Desmes Estes, Isaac Thomas, Justice Jessop, Bradley Lebeda, and Coach Matt Collins. Front row l-r: Remmington Rossow, Colton Collins, Carter Collins, Sam McClanahan, Max Donovan, and Declan Cleveland. Teeners Regions will be held in Kennebec, July 26-28 and State will be in Beresford, Aug. 4-6.

Cole Hickey, of Chamberlain pitches for the Lyman VFW varsity team Wed., July 5 at a home game in Kennebec against Gregory. Other Chamberlain players on the Lyman team include Rossow, Donovan and Drayton Priebe. It was a hot night for baseball but the Lyman teamed struggled to score and were shut out 11-0. Connie Penny/LCH

