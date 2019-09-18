Chamberlain travels to Stephan for volleyball game

The Lady Cubs took their game on the road to Stephan on Thur., Sept. 12, and defeated the Lady Chieftains in the varsity and JV matches. The varsity team won in three sets, 25-1, 25-13, 25-11. The JV team defeated Crow Creek 25-7 and 25-13.

“The girls stayed focused in this game. Their passes to target helped to make the setters' job easier, and the hitters did a great job of finding the open spaces on the court,” praised Coach Donovan.

Team Stats: Makenzy Mutziger led the Cubs in serving 4 aces of the team's total, 13. They improved their serving percentage from the previous game's percentage to 94.5%.

