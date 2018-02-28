Chamberlain Wrestlers celebrate following trip to State A’s

It was a weekend of firsts for the Chamberlain Cubs wrestling team.

It started last week with the team qualifying eight wrestlers, three which won the championship in their division, to the state tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.

The trip to state started with a three hour snowy ride to Sioux Falls. After checking into the motel the boys went to roll around on the mats at the Premier Center and get used to the atmosphere of state. The team came out firing on Friday and had wins by Gabe Skustad, Max Donovan, Collin Powell and Nash Hutmacher in the first round. All four won by pin.

