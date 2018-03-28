Chamberlain Youth wrestle at State AAU

Eleven Chamberlain Youth Wrestlers completed at the State AAU Tournament in Sioux Falls Saturday and Sunday. Walking in the parade of champions Sunday morning were, back row, l-r: CJ Yost, Canyon Burkard, and Noah Hutmacher. Front, holding the Chamberlain banner, l-r; Brody Neilan, Kylah Biggins, Bailey Yost, Trey Neilan, Kruse Brennan, Desmerius McGhee Brylee Brennan, and QuAuna McGhee. Six wrestlers placed in the top eight places.

