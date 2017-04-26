Chamberlain/Kimball Club baseball teams lose to St. Thomas More

St. Thomas More came to town on Mon., April 17, to play against the Chamberlain/Kimball baseball club. In the double header, St. Thomas More defeated Chamberlain/ Kimball in both games by scores of 5-1 and 15-2.

The first game was close until the fifth inning when STM scored three runs to seal the win, 5-1. Both teams remained scoreless in the top two innings. At the top of the third inning, STM's Jacobson singled on a bunt to Talbot and reached first base safely. Jacobson successfully stole second base. Smith hit a sacrifice fly and Jacobson advanced to third base. Yanters grounded out to the shortstop for out number two, but received an RBI when Jacobson safely reached home. The third out came when Skinner grounded out to Lenz, who threw the ball to Houska at first to beat the runner.

