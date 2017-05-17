Chamberlain/Kimball entertains Gregory at home, May 8

On Mon., May 8, Gregory came to Grieg Field to take on the Chamberlain/ Kimball ball club. The first game became a slugging contest between the two ball clubs. Chamberlain took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and scored runs in each inning ending the game by a score of 11-6.

Wyatt Talbott was the winning pitcher for Chamberlain/Kimball. He threw 86 pitches with 55 strikes. He struck out eight batters and walked two. Gregory had 12 hits and six runs.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/