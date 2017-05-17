Chamberlain/Kimball play to a draw against Winner/Colome

A stolen base in the fifth inning helped Chamberlain/ Kimball battle to a 5-5 tie with Winner/Colome (JV) on Fri., May 12, at Greig Field.

Cole Hickey was the pitcher for Chamberlain/ Kimball. He pitched 78 balls including 45 strikes. He gave up two hits and three runs. He struck out eight batters and walked five.

