CHS Booster Club adds to Athletic Hall of Fame

Russ Bailey is a 1988 graduate of Chamberlain Highs School. While going through CHS he participated in Football, wrestling, track, band and was a member of the student council and National Honor Society. Russ enjoyed much success in all of his activities. His football accomplishments include being named to the Elite 45 Football Honorable Mention team in both his junior and senior years.

Ray Chausee is a 1959 graduate of Chamberlain High School. After being born in 1941 Ray’s family moved to Chamberlain from Belle Fourche in the middle of his fourth grade school year. During his time at Chamberlain High School he was a three sport athlete all four years. He earned 11 letters during his four years. He was a starter on the regional runner up basketball team in 1957 as a sophomore

Dale Ulric Waysman Jr. graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1962. During the four years at CHS Dale was a four sport athlete, taking part in football, basketball, track and Legion baseball. Dale’s accomplishments in high school were many. He served as a team captain for both his football and track teams during his senior year. He was named an All-Stater in football after his senior season on the gridiron. He was a member of the Medley and 880 yard relay teams that competed at the state track meet as well as being a member of the ’60 and ’61 state tournament basketball team. While a member of the American Legion baseball team, Dale helped his squad reach the state tournament twice during his years at CHS.

