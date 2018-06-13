CHS Director presents composition at Deadwood

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Chamberlain High School and Middle School Choral Director Jesse Dunaway (center), wrote and conducted his original musical composition “Homestake Mine” at the Homestake Opera House in Deadwood last weekend. Performers included several of his students and a friend from Chamberlain, standing in back, l-r; Ben Miller, Allen Olivier, Camille Koenig and Maxwell Kelsey. Front, Tommy Redig, Dunaway, and Hayes Miller. Dunaway, a graduate of Black Hills State University premiered seven original works during his college years and has continued composition having produced two new works including “Homestake Mine

 

