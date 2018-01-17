CHS wrestlers score most tournament points in history

The Cubs traveled to Gettysburg Sat., Jan. 13 to compete at the Battler invitational wrestling tourney. The team finished second out of 20 teams with 186 points on the day. South Border from North Dakota won the tournament with 198 points. This was another first for the team as the points scored at this tournament is the most points ever by a Chamberlain wrestling team.

The Cubs had four champions, Gabe Skustad, Max Donovan, Collin Powell, and Nash Hutmacher all winning first place hardware.

Remington Rossow finished third, Jasiah Thompson, Cody Skustad, and Ruger Forester all finished fourth, and Jett Evans placed fifth.

