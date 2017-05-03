C/K splits baseball double-header
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Wade Hamiel/Sun
MISSION – Chamberlain/Kimball baseball club traveled to Mission on Mon., April 24, to play a double-header. C/K won the first game after three innings, 15-5. In the second game, C/K lost 0-1 after seven innings. Dilen Anderson was the winning pitcher for C/K. He threw a no hitter with 80 pitches and 39 strikes. He had six strike outs and walked six batters.
The team had nine hits, eight RBIs, 5 batters reached first base on balls, and eight batters were struck out. There were three errors in the game.
