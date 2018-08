CHS boys cross country team will have trouble fielding a varsity team at some meets according to head coach, Gary Winter. “When we do have a full team, we should be OK,” stated the coach.

Winter went on to say, “The girls have much more depth in numbers, and should place high in most meets.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/