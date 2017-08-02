Crow Creek/Eagle Butte 9th-graders place 3rd in Pacesetter Great Four-State

The Crow Creek- Eagle Butte ninth-grade girls placed third in the Pacesetter Great Four-State Championships on Saturday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul. This tournament brings together eight teams from Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa who qualified through Pacesetter region and state tournaments.

Crow Creek defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl-Cherry (MN) 39-35, lost to Sauk Centre (MN) 35-27 in the semifinals, and beat Irene- Wakonda (SD) 30-24 in the third-place game. “We play in independent

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/