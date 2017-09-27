Cub finish third at Pre-Region Meet

The Region 3A Pre-Region meet was played on the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tues., Sept. 19. Jacob Lee of Parkston was the medalist with a round of 73, and the Parkston team finished first with 326 strokes. Mobridge/Pollock came in second with 355 strokes and Chamberlain was third with 363 strokes.

The Cubs had three golfers finishing in the top ten competitors. Cameron Caldwell finished in third place carding an 80. Drayton Priebe finished in a four way tie for fifth place but ended up with the seventh place. Carter Feltman fired and 88 for ninth place. Elye Whitemouse shot a round of 109, Josh Pickner scored a 117 for the 18-hole round, and Max Kelsey finished with a 123.

There were six teams in the Pre-Region meet. 1-Parskton (326), 2-Mobridge/Pollock (355), 3- Chamberlain (363), 4-Redfield/Doland (375), 5-St. Francis (393), 6-Todd Co. (447).

The Cubs will return to the Hillsview Golf Course on Mon., Sept. 25, to participate in the Region 3A Tournament to determine who will be going to the State Tournament on Mon., Oct. 2 and Tues. Oct. 3 at Dakota Dunes. The top three teams plus the team's fifth player will continue to the state tournament along with the top half of the individual participants..