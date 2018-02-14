Cubs complete regular season, prepare for Regions

The Chamberlain Cubs hosted McCook Central-Montrose (MCM) and Winner in a Triangular wrestling match last Tuesday night under the lights at the Armory.

Several exhibition matches started the night of wrestling, including Paden Bairey and Dominic Santiago who each came away with a win. Quinn Long, Wyatt Powers and Jude Colombe wrestled tough but came up short of winning their matches.

