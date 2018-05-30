Cubs earn four spots on the podium at State Track Meet in Rapid City

The State Class A Track Meet took place in Spearfish and Rapid City. Preliminaries were held for some of the events in Spearfish along with a few final competitions on Friday, May 25. The majority of the finals were held at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology on Saturday, May 26.

Of the nine athletes that participated in the State Class A Track Meet, two were able to bring home a medal for their efforts. Avany Long and Riggs Priebe each received two medals. Long in the Long Jump and 300 M Hurdles, and Priebe in the Triple Jump and the 300 M Hurdles.

Long finished third in the Long Jump with a leap of 17-03.50, and came in sixth place in the 300 M Hurdles with a time of 47.88. The winning distance for Girls Class A Long Jump was 19- 03.25 by Shayla Howell of Belle Fourche. Jacy Pulse of McCook Central/ Montrose won the 300M Hurdles with a time of 44.96 .

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/