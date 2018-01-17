Cubs edge past Falcons

Chamberlain hosted a boys’ basketball game against the Todd County Falcons on Thurs., Jan. 11, at the Chamberlain Armory. The game was close at the end, but the Cubs prevailed winning, 58-52.

Louie Running Horse and Riggs Priebe scored 40 points, with Running Horse coming off the bench to score 21 points, and Priebe earning 19 points.

The game began with the Cubs having a 6-0 run before Todd County scoring one point from the line. By the end of the first quarter, the Falcons battled back to bring the score to 16-12. Todd County tied the game at 17 mid way through the second period, but Riggs Priebe hit a 3-point shot to put the Cubs up 20-17. With seconds left in the first half, Running Horse scores again to finish the half with the Cubs leading 25-23.

