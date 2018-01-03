Cubs fall to Spearfish Spartans

The Spearfish Spartans, a Class AA team, was too much for the Cubs on Wed., Dec. 27, during the East/West Classic held at the Chamberlain Armory. Spearfish (0-4) outscored the Cubs 18-10 in the first quarter, and never looked back. At the end of four periods, the Spartans had won their first game, 73-49. Three Spartans were in double figures. Brady Greger (18), Jace Engesser (16), and Tayven Aga (13).Chamberlain was led by Riggs Priebe (12), Carson Powers (11), and Brant Gullickson (10).

Chamberlain played the Spartans close and even had the lead half way through the first quarter. Brant Gullickson had eight-of-the- 10 points for Chamberlain. Spartan, Jace Engesser, standing at 5'5” has a deadly shot and was able to score eight points in the first period to help the Spartans take an 18-10 lead.

