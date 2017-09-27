Cubs fall to WWSSC Blackhawks 13-26

The Cubs welcomed the Blackhawks from Woonsocket/ Wessington Springs/ Sanborn Central on Fri., Sept. 21. The Blackhawks had a 3-1 record with their only loss to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. Chamberlain entered the contest with a 2-2 record. The game started early due to the inclement weather predicted for the area.

Chamberlain was the first to receive the ball. They were not able to move the ball into the end zone and ended up punting the ball away. WWSSC had four first downs in their first possession and John Witte broke two tackles to run nine yards into the end zone. The extra point attempt failed, but the Blackhawks put six points on the scoreboard in seven plays.

The Cubs' first scoring drive came in the first quarter when Jett Evans had a five yard run to score six points after running three plays. Max Donovan kicked the extra point to put ethe Cubs ahead of the Blackhawks 7-6.

WWSSC would answer the Cubs' TD with another one of their own. Witte ran six yards to score his second touch down of the evening. Trent Kingsbury successfully passed the ball to Noah Dickson for the two point conversion. The Blackhawks regained the lead, 14-7.

John Witte scored six more points before the first half came to an end. He ran nine yards into the end zone, but the extra point attempt was no good. The Blackhawks finished the half leading the Cubs 20-7.

There was no score in the third quarter., but in the fourth stanza, John Witte ran down the field for a 47 yard touch down. The kick for the extra point failed, but WWSSC spread their scoring advantage to 26-7.

With minutes left in the game, the Cubs had possession of the ball and Jazz Dominguez passed the ball to Riggs Priebe for a 19 yard TD. The conversion failed and the final whistle blew to end the game with the Blackhawks capturing the victory 26-14.

Individual Stats: Dominguez completed 16-out-of-32 passes for 193 yards. RUSHING: Isaac Hawk carried the ball eight times for 35 yards. Evans had nine carries for 26 yards, and Dominguez had three carries for six yards. RECEIVING: Powers caught four passes for 37 yards. Evans had three catches for 32 yards. Dilen Anderson had one catch for 26 yards. And Jake Mutziger caught two passes for 11 yards. TACKLES: J. Mutziger had six tackles and two assists. J. Evans had five tackles and nine assists. Remington Rossow had four tackles and seven assists. Kordel Chmela with three tackles and five assists. Nash Hutmacher had two tackles and three assists. Carson Powers with one tackle and one assist as did Brant Gullickson. Cole Hickey, Kolby Hyland, and Caden Medicine Eagle had one tackle each. Colin Powell and Jasiah Thompson had two assists and Will Mahnke assisted with one tackle. Powers had a 43 yard kickoff return and Evans had a 16 yard return. Powers also had a 31 yard punt return in the contest.

The Cubs will travel to Winner on Fri., Sept. 30, to play the Warriors who have a 4-1 record.