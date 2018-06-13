Cubs hold wrestling camp

Nearly 30 kids, age kindergarten to 12th grade attended a twoday wrestling camp hosted by Chamberlain’s Wrestling Club with guest camp clinician Robert Kokesh. Kokesh, a 3-time South Dakota State Wrestling Champion, and outstanding wrestler for Nebraska is the current head coach at Wagner High School. Chamberlain wrestling coaches including head coach John Donovan assisted with the camp

