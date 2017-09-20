Cubs lose to Groton 7-17

On a cold, wet evening, Fri., Sept. 15, the Chamberlain Cubs traveled north to play football on the Groton Tigers' gridiron. Groton came into the contest with a 2-2 record, whereas the Cubs' record was 2-1. The game looked to be a close contest as both teams had some disadvantages to address. The Cubs hadn't played a full game in two of the three games played so far due to the Mercy Rule. Groton was coming into the competition with a young squad and smaller in stature than the Cubs. The rainy weather was also a disadvantage for both squads.

Chamberlain won the coin toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff. Marc Schwenk received the ball on the ten-yard line and ran it up to the 32-yard line. On the next play, the Cubs fumbled the ball and Groton recovered. Groton scored the first touchdown after running 34 yards in nine plays. The extra point attempt failed and Groton had the lead 6-0.

The Cubs went four and out on their second possession of the game. Groton began their drive on the Cubs 13-yard line and on fourth down, Hunter Schaller kicked a 35-yard field goal for three more points. The Tigers spread their lead to 9-0.

Chamberlain struggled again in their next possession. On third down Dominguez threw an interception. Chamberlain thwarted the Tigers scoring drive and on third down, the hand off from the Tigers' quarterback resulted in a fumble. Jett Evans recovered the ball to give the Cubs the possession.

The Cubs scored on a Dominguez to Priebe pass. It took nine plays for 75 yards. Jett Evans was able to move the ball 23 yards in five plays. When the first quarter ended, the Cubs were just inside the ten yard line. Then Dominguez threw the nine yard pass to Riggs Priebe for the six points. Max Donovan kicked the extra point through the uprights and the Cubs were two points behind the Tigers, 7-9.

Groton scored again with under three minutes left in the half. Their drive began on the 35-yard line and after nine plays, Marshall Lane passed the ball to Jonathan Doeden for the 13 yard reception and touchdown. Groton moved ahead 15-7.

The Cubs turned the ball over after three and out. Groton's quarterback threw a pass that was intercepted by Riggs Priebe, and the Cubs regained possession. They were unable to score before the half-time break. At the half, Chamberlain trailed the Tigers 7-15. The Cubs had five penalties for 25 yards. Groton committed one penalty for five yards.

In the second half, the Cubs kicked off to the Tigers. Chamberlain's defense held the Tigers and they had to kick off to the Cubs. Chamberlain struggled to move the ball forward due to penalties, low snaps, and fumbles. Marc Schwenk was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Groton had a ten point lead with the score of 17-7.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the score remained the same with Groton claiming the victory, 17-7. Chamberlain ran 62 plays in the game and Groton had 60 plays. The Cubs had a total of 202 yards with 166 passing yards and 36 rushing. Groton had 190 total yards with 42 passing yards and 148 rushing yards. Chamberlain had a total of 75 penalty yards and Groton had 80 penalty yards.

Individually for Chamberlain: Dominguez had 16-out-of 30 passes caught for 166 yards. He threw one interception and threw for one touch down pass. Evans carried the ball 52 yards in 14 attempts. His longest run was 13 yards. Powers had four receptions for 62 yards with his longest being 50 yards. Schwenk caught the ball three times for 15 yards. Powell caught one pass for 9 yards, Evans caught one ball for three yards, and Isaac hawk had one reception for 2 yards. The leading tackler was Evans with six tackles and 9 assists. N. Hutmacher had 4 tackles and 5 assists. C. Hickey had 3 tackles and 3 assists. R. Rossow had 2 tackles and 9 assists. C. Powers and M. Schwenk each had one tackle and 3 assists. J. Thompson made one tackle and 2 assists. C. Medicine Eagle and K. Chmela each made a tackle. C. Powell had 2 assists and D. Anderson had one assist.

Chamberlain will be playing at Don Geise Field on Fri., Sept. 22, at 7:00 pm. Woonsocket/WessingtonSprings/Sanborn Central (3-2) will be the opponents.