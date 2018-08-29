Cubs open the season with a loss

Chamberlain opened their 2018 football season playing the Canton C-Hawks at Don Geise Field on Fri., Aug. 24. The CHawks, defeated the Cub 23-6. Statistically, the game was much closer than the score indicated. The Cubs ran 59 plays to the C-Hawks 63. The big difference was in the passing yardage. Canton threw the ball for 174 yards and held the Cubs to 26 yards. Rushing yardage had the Cubs leading with 148 and the C-Hawks ran the ball 121 yards. Canton had 13 first downs and Chamberlain had 11.

The first score of the game happened in the first quarter with a 27 yard field goal kicked by Kayden Verley. Verley was also involved in the second score when he made a 38 yard pass to Joe Beyke for a touchdown. Verley's kick for the extra point was good. And the C-Hawks had a 10-0 advantage. Shaeden Sheidt rushed 42 yards for the C-Hawks second touchdown. Verley's extra point attempt was good, so the C-Hawks pulled ahead 17-0. Neither team scored in the second quarter. Verley scored a touch down in the third period by rushing 52 yards. The extra point attempt failed and Canton was leading 23-0.

