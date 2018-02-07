Cubs place 4th at Big Dakota

Twenty-five teams, including the Chamberlain Cubs, participated in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament held at Stanley County's Parkview Gym Sat., Feb. 3 The Cubs team place fourth with 143.5 points behind Winner, Kimball/ White Lake, and the team champion Mobridge-Pollock. Five Chamberlain wrestlers placed in the top four with Gabe Skustad taking second at 106 pounds, and Ruger Forester earning a third place finish at 220 pounds.

Max Donovan, Collin Powell, and Nash Hutmacher all brought home individual championships for the team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/