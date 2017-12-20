Cubs place five at Madison

The Cubs competed at the Madison Invitational this past week and had a very successful day. The team finished in 5th place out of 19 teams placing five wrestlers in the top six. Max Donovan (113) beat a tough Rapid City wrestler in the finals to secure the top spot in his weight class with a 5-4 decision.

