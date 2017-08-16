Cubs prepare for 2017 season opener

The 2017 football season has started practice and the new coach, Dan Olson, sees a lot of positives in the team.

There are 38 athletes out for football. Seven seniors, nine juniors, eight sophomores, and 14 freshmen. Graduation took Rich Marone, Dodge Knippling, Jarod Houska, and Conner Graves from the line-up. Returning players include seniors; Carson Powers, Marc Schwenk,

Riggs Priebe, Jett Evans, Jake Mutzinger and Dilen Anderson. Juniors are; Max Donovan, Jazz Dominguez, Brant Gullickson, Dylan Hopkins, Colin Powell, Kordell Chmela, and Will Mahnke. Sophomores include; Max Hawk, Isaac Hawk, Ruger Forester, Jasiah Thompson, Remington Rossow, Cole Hickey, and Nash Hutmacher. Fourteen incoming freshmen round out the team.

