Cubs roll the Gorillas in season opener

The Chamberlain boys' basketball team had no problem defending their home floor in a match-up against the Gregory Gorillas on Tues., Dec. 13, at the Chamberlain Armory. The Cubs held Gregory to two points in the first quarter and eight points in the second and third stanzas. Chamberlain pulled out the win with a score of 63-24.

In the opening period, Brant Gullickson tipped the ball to Marc Schwenk, and Schwenk went to the hoop and scored the first two points of the season and the game. Riggs Priebe and Carson Powers each nailed three-pointers to put the Cubs up 8-0. Gregory was able to score two points via a free throws near the end of the quarter. At the buzzer, Chamberlain had a 13-2 advantage. Chamberlain extended their lead to18 points in the second quarter and went into the locker room leading the Gorillas, 28-10.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/