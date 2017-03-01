Cubs send 3, place 3 at State

All three Chamberlain wrestlers at the 2017 State Class A Tournament Feb. 24-25 ended the season on the awards podium at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Freshman Nash Hutmacher, wrestling at heavyweight, brought home first place in his class, marking only the second time in school history that a Chamberlain wrestler won a wrestling championship.

