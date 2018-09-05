Cubs shut out St. Francis in two quarters

The Chamberlain Cubs football team played a short game against St. Francis Indian School Warriors at the Don Geise Field on Fri., Aug. 3. The Cubs scored six touchdowns in the first quarter to give them a 48-0 lead. In the second quarter, Hayden Evans sealed the game with an 81-yd run for the final touchdown. Because of the mercy rule, the game ended before the half with a score of 55-0. Scoring for the Cubs began with Isaac Hawk running 10 yards for the first touchdown. Max Donovan kicked the extra point giving the Cubs a 7-0 advantage.

Hawk ran 15 yards for the second TD, but the extra point was no good. Chamberlain was up 13-0. Remington Rossow scored on an 18-yard run and Donovan kicked the extra point to give the Cubs a 20-0 lead. Kolby Hyland’s name was called to receive a Dominguez pass for the fourth TD. Donovan’s kick for the additional point was good and the Cubs climbed to a 27-0 lead. Rossow score another touchdown by running 19 yards into the end zone. Donovan’ kick was good to take the score to 34-0. Hayden Evans caught Dominguez’s 18-yard pass for touchdown number six. Donovan scored the extra point and the Cubs spread their lead to 41-0. Before the second quarter, Trey Neilan scored another seven points with a 3 yard run to end the quarter 48-0.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/