Cubs thwart Bennett Co. Homecoming Victory

The Chamberlain Cubs soared past the Bennett County Warriors, 53-0, on Fri., Sept. 13, to put a damper on the Warriors' homecoming week.

The Cubs started the game with Hayden Evans as quarterback. Evans connected with Marty Ross for the first of eight touchdowns. Alejandro Calvera kicked the extra point to give the Cubs a 7-0 lead. Before the first quarter came to a close, Karter Hyland had a 45yard punt return for the second touchdown. The extra point kick was no good, but the Cubs were ahead, 13-0.

