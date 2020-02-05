Cubs win duals Thurs., and place fifth at Invitational Sat.

Chamberlain Cubs Wrestling team wrestled Sunshine Bible Academy, Andes Central/Dakota Christian, and Lower Brule on Thursday evening. The Cubs won all three duals defeating AC/DC 66-0, Lower Brule 66-6, and SBA 48-20.

Winning matches in the AC/DC dual were Dominic Santiago and Gunner Ristau both picking up pins.

Against Lower Brule Ruger Forester picked up the lone win for the Cubs as Ethan Colombe from Lower Brule pinned his brother Jude Colombe at heavyweight.

Winning matches for the Cubs in the SBA dual were Thomas Powell, CJ Yost, and Jackson Soulek. Devyn Anderson, Jozey Nesladek, Garret Ristau and Swade Reis all had tough SBA opponents and fell short of wins on the night.

