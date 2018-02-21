DSU's Wagner hits 1000-point milestone

Chamberlain High School graduate (2014) Kennedy Wagner became the 20th Dakota State Lady T's basketball player to surpass the 1,000-point milestone Saturday, Feb. 17 at Gordon Lozier Athletic Center, despite falling short to Bellevue (Neb.) by the score of 74-71 in the North Star Athletic Association conference regularseason finale. The Lady T's held a six-point lead after the third quarter, but the Bruins used an 18-9 fourth-quarter surge to earn the victory.

Dakota State dropped their overall record to 12-18 overall record and 8-8 record in the North Star conference play. The Lady T's finished in a two-way tie with Presentation (S.D.) in the conference standings. Bellevue is 18-12 overall record with a third-place finish in the league with 11-5 record.

