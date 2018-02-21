Eight Cubs qualify for State “A” Tournament in Sioux Falls

Chamberlain took a full team, 14 weight classes, to Eagle Butte last Saturday to compete in the Region 3A Tournament, and qualify for the 2018 State “A” Tournament in Sioux Falls Feb. 23 and 24.

The day was record setting for the Cub's team. Eight Chamberlain wrestlers qualified for the State including; Gabe Skustad with a 3rd place finish at 106 pounds, Max Donovan with a 1st place finish at 113 pounds, and Collin Powell with a 1st place finish at 120 pounds. All three matches were over Pierre wrestlers with Gabe avenging an earlier loss with a 7-2 decision. Max won a controlling 4-1 decision and Collin avenged an earlier loss this year to the two time defending state champion.

