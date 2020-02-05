Evans hits five 3-pointers against Madison

Hayden Evans scored 19 points including five, 3-point field goals in the boys' basketball game held at the Chamberlain Armory on Tues., Jan. 28, against the Madison Bulldogs.

Madison went on a 11-0 run in the opening quarter to give them a 13-2 lead. The Cubs' offense came alive with the team scoring 15 points in the final three minutes of the first quarter with the Bulldogs leading 23-18. Madison had a 28-22 lead

Madison had a 28-22 lead when Drayton Priebe hit a trey to narrow the Bulldogs' lead to three. Cameron Caldwell stole the ball and scored on a layup. Madison missed their shot, Caldwell rebounded the ball, threw it to Priebe who dished it to Kolby Hyland who scored two points to tie the game at 29-29. Caldwell retrieved the ball after Madison turned it over to put up another two points to give the Cubs their first lead in the game. Madison tied the game two more times before Priebe hit another 3-pt field goal followed by Caldwell's 3-pt field goal to give the Cubs a 41-37 advantage. With under a minute left in the period, Madison's, Logan Albee, hit from outside the arch to close the first half 41-40 in favor of the Cubs.

