It took just less than two quarters for the Chamberlain Cubs to conquer the St. Francis Warriors 51-0, on Fri., Sept. 1. Chamberlain scored seven touchdowns in the first quarter.

Jett Evans began the scoring with a 10 yard run. The extra point attempt failed and the score was 6-0.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/