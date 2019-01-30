Football coaches may seek schedule change

PIERRE — High school football coaches may seek a major scheduling change that would require that the state volleyball tournament be moved to an earlier date.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors heard about the plan at its Wednesday meeting.

According to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand, 11B and nine-man football coaches are concerned about what they see as an abbreviated pre-season schedule. In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, those teams had 10 days of practice prior to the start of the season with just four of them allowed as padded or contact days.

