Friends and wrestlers forever

Former Chamberlain High School wrestlers, classmates and members of the South Dakota National Guard, Spencer Kirkpatrick and Nick Claussen of Chamberlain competed at the Black Hills Nationals AAU World Folkstyle Championships held at Spearfish last weekend. Claussen placed first in the senior heavyweight division and Kirkpatrick 4th in the senior 149 division.

The last time the two young men wrestled together for the Cubs was at the 2016 State A Tournament where Claussen placed 3rd at 220. “It felt great to be back on the mat and to have Spencer coaching me in the corner,” said Claussen, who is currently working at CORE Engineering & Consulting in Chamberlain.

