Girls basketball gets underway

The Chamberlain girls basketball team is gearing up to play their first game on Friday, December 7, against the Lyman Raiders in Presho. There are eight returning letter winners including seniors; Mady Handel, Makenzie Sorenson, Avany Long, Taysa Hutmacher and Treyah Sitting Bear. Hannah Anderson, Makenzy Mutziger, and Taylor Toering are juniors that played significant minutes last season. Missing from the roster due to graduation are Alayne Daly, Paige Reuer, Brenna Comfert, and Sierra Kenobbie. Coach Jeff Neuharth will be at the helm with Ron LaMie assisting. Practice has just gotten underway and Coach Neuharth sees many promising sophomores and freshman athletes that will contribute a great deal to the team effort. “I look forward to the competitive schedule we will be playing this season. We will be involved in many games with evenly

