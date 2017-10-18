Girl's cross country team qualifies for State Meet

The Region 4A meet took place at the Chamberlain Country Club on Thurs., Oct. 12. Chamberlain's girls varsity runners finished behind the Winner Area girls cross country team with 38 points. Winner Area had 26 points in the win. Sidda Schuyler of Winner Area was the girl's champion with a time of 18:14.22. Lady Cub,

Allison Hough was second with a time of 18:35.93. Isabella Shepherd came in eighth running the course in 20:42.37. Abigail Hough was 14th (20:55.96) and Abby Hutmacher was 16th (20:58.74). Placing 22nd was Erika Larson with a time of 21:46.74. Ciarra Hough finished the race in 25:12.

