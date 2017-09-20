Girls Cross-country teams dominate home meet on Thursday, Sept. 14

Chamberlain hosted their Invitational in conjunction with the Big Dakota Conference Cross Country Meet at the Chamberlain Country Club on Thurs., Sept. 14. Allison Hough, Abigail Hough and Kenzy Evans were the champions in each of their divisions. There were 17 teams in the boys' division and 16 teams in the girls' division.

Allison Hough finished first by 21 seconds with a the winning time of 19:31.19 in the girls' varsity race. Abby Hutmacher finished with a time of 22:07.43, Isabella Shepherd's time was 22:27.30, Ciara Hough ran the course in 26:49.99, and Harley Brown's time was 26:59.39. Winner won the team event with 26 points and Chamberlain was fourth with 38 points.

In the boys' 5K race, Lucas Lopez finished with a time of 19:14.48 and Kyle Swanson completed the course in 23:13.19. Kray Person of Burke/South Central won the race in 16:09.26. Burke/South Central won the boys' varsity with Stanley County second with 33 points.

The girls' JV competition was won by Abigail Hough (17:44.95) and 14 seconds later, Abigail's teammate, Ella Phillips (17:58.67), crossed the finish line for second place. Erika Larson came in fifth place with a time of 18:54.11. Alyssa Allen ran the course in 21:41.07 and Amia Byers finished with a time of 22:13.61. Chamberlain finished first in the team competition with 8 points. Phillip was second with 23 points.

Declan Tveit ran the 4K JV race in 16:07.67 for a fifth place finish. Tredgen Mestes from Crow Creek won the competition in 14:25.10. Crow Creek and Todd County finished first and second with 18 and 28 points respectively.

The girls' middle school 3K race was dominated by the Lady Cubs. Kenzy Evans finished first, Kaylee Larson was second, Emily Shepherd was fourth, and Angelina Lopez was fourteenth. Times were not available. The Chamberlain girls took first place with 6 points and Wagner was second with 18 points.

Tino Lopez finished in the middle of the pack with nineteenth place. Lyman County's team took the first place honors and Mt.Vernon/Plankinton was second tallying 21 points.

Chamberlain cross country teams will be running on Sat., Sept. 23, in Platte.